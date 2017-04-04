Legends of Tomorow S02 E16: Tiny Rip and the final battle for the Spear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello my Legends Legionnaires! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

Flash never went fully Flashpoint, but the Legends of Tomorrow commit.

Doomworld is here! and the Legion of Doom has won! Reality has been remade!

We even get the creation of the classic Superfriends' Legion of Doom headquarters.

Against the wishes of Malcolm Merlin who wanted them destroyed, Eobard Thawne, the Reverse Flash, made our Legends his playthings in the new Doomworld. In this Doomworld reality, Mayor Darkh has managed to kill off a Flash, all of Star City’s heroes, and in the opening scene, a masked Felicity Smoak!

So who can save us? The conspiracy theorist? The janitor? The baker?

Yes, that’s Rip trapped in a the Waverider making cakes with subtle references to his run on Dr. Who. Our Rip is unable to reach The Legends probably because he and the Waverider have been shrunken down as desk ornaments.

That means a tiny, tiny Waverider and …. Tiny Rip!

With everything going the Legions' way, our traitor, Mick Rory Heatwave, is bored.

No theft is a struggle. Cops lay down their arms. No heroes. No challenge.

It’s not until Dr. Nate pops up as a reality conspiracy theorist that Mick sees an out. In the moment when Snart is about to ice Nate, Mick stands up and saves him. One by one our Legends regain their memory thanks to a device Ray the janitor unknowingly created.

Reunited, our Legends mount an assault on Thawne who’s still in possession of the Spear. Since he can’t be trusted by the Legends, Mick returns to Snart, Darhk and Merlin where he spoils the Legends plans. Darkh and Merlyn already wanting to wrest their freedom and the spear from Thawne, see it as an opportunity for themselves so they join in the attack.

Big spoilers ahead fans… turn away now!

During the final battle, the Spear falls in the hand of Mick! In his redemption moment, Mick gives the spear to Amaya, but before she can use it, Captain Cold freezes her and shatters her into pieces. Is this the end of Amaya?

Quick! Someone grab the Spear!

Unfortunately, that someone is Thawne, who destroys the Spear in a reactor built by Doomworld manipulated Dr. Stein, sealing the fate of Amaya and the Legends of Tomorrow.

Is all hope lost?

Up next is the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow, which has become my favorite show.

You heard that right! Shhh - don’t tell the other shows, but Legends grew to be my favorite this season.

White Canary, the Atom, Steel, Jax and Stein as Firestorm, Rip Hunter and Heatwave… can the Legends of tomorrow to save Vixen? Will they break time itself to do so?

It’s our season finale of Legends of Tomorrow... “Aruba!”