Here’s why those popular murals have disappeared from Mockingbird Ln. apartment buildings

DALLAS -- For years Chris Arnold and his company Eyecon Studios have created eye-catching art around town. The artist describes his work as "big, bold, and has an impact with the public that brightens up the world!"

But last week, their most memorable piece of work started to disappear right before their eyes. The 5 Mockingbird Apartments, formerly known as 'The Phoenix Midtown' are painting over the giant murals.

Arnold and his fellow art lovers were forced to say "goodbye" to the colorful Pegasus, skyline, and dancing couple that covered the complex since 2006.

"It's public art but a lot of the pieces we've done are privately owned," Arnold added. "It's with the understanding that the ownership obviously pertains the right to the piece and if they want to paint it over they certainly can."

Well, they certainly did.

NewsFix reached out to 5 Mockingbird Apartments which is under new ownership. In a statement they claimed "The community is undergoing a major renovation and re-branding and the existing murals no longer fit the identity and aesthetic of the community."

Arnold didn't see the removal of his work coming and really hoped it would last a lifetime.

"We're hugely influenced by some of the murals in eastern Europe which stand for generation and we kind of tailor our process, in some cases the materials we use to last for generations."

Now Arnold's focus is to cover the city with even more art, that others will consider timeless.