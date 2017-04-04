Former Dallas basketball star charged with sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANGER - A former basketball star from Dallas' James Madison High School, charged with manslaughter in 2014, is now being accused of sexual assault.

Johnathan Turner, 22, was arrested by Ranger police last week in Eastland County and charged with second-degree felony sexual assault and third-degree felony obstruction and intimidation after a woman reported Turner had sex with her without her consent.

Officials say Turner, who also played basketball for Ranger Junior College, is likely to have his probation revoked as he faces these new charges. He has been booked in to the Eastland County Jail, with bail set at $300,000.

Turner pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015 after fighting with and killing his roommate and best friend, fellow Madison basketball player Troy Causey, Jr. in 2014. Turner punched Causey during a fight over a video game, causing Causey to hit his head on the street; Causey died the next day.