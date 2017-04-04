Boom Box: Honorary Degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Most of us received our college degrees the traditional way: listening to professors all day long for four years, half asleep or hungover!

But there are many others whose creative accomplishments and humanitarian endeavors resulted in being recognized by universities without having to sit in a classroom. Within that elite group are quite a few are hip hop artists.

Let’s start with Common. Although he did attend Boom 94.5's Queen Indy Bee’s alma mater, Florida A & M University, he left after two years to pursue a very successful career. In 2015 he received an honorary doctorate degree from Winston-Salem State University.

LL Cool J never graduated from high school after signing with Def Jam Records as a teenager in 1984. So we’re sure it felt pretty amazing when he was recognized for his contributions by receiving an honorary doctorate degree from Northeastern University in 2015.

In 2013, activist and front man of Public Enemy, Chuck D, received an honorary doctorate degree from his alma mater, Adelphi University.

P.Diddy, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne have all have received this outstanding recognition. Maybe we should have just rapped our way to a degree!