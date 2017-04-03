× University cheer team suspended after claims of prostitution

CONWAY, SC – The cheer squad at Coastal Carolina University might be bringin’ on something other than school spirit.

The entire team is on suspension after an anonymous letter claimed they’ve been performing a long list of inappropriate stunts! Some of those include buying alcohol for underage girls on the team, paying people to do their homework, and the kicker: prostitution.

The CCU cheerleaders told WMBF News that they’re flip-flopped by the claims. Members of the team say when they showed up to practice last week a private investigator told them the “anonymous” letter was mailed to the school president and the team would be suspended indefinitely, pending an investigation.

The team also points out that the suspension comes just one week before competition season.

We checked out the university’s “spirit page” and noticed the Coastal Carolina’s dance team and their mascot ‘Chauncey the Chanticleer’ were still there. But there’s no sign of the cheerleaders.

Well, if the letter is true this might get U-G-L-Y, if they ain’t got no alibi!