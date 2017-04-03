Tree trouble! Community tries to save theirs, while Zoo says slow down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- What happens when you take a chainsaw to the wrong thing? 5-0 comes calling!

Albert Santos found out the hard way, being fined a $2,500 criminal mischief cut for slicing up a White Rock Lake treasure.

"Everybody loves that tree," Karen Mosher said about the now-thinner pecan. "There were people coming from probably three to four different neighborhoods and really upset about it."

Santos claimed the city gave him permission to cut up dead trees. Though this one could have been confused since it grows nearly parallel to the ground, but the unique neighborhood favorite has been thriving for years.

Mosher thinks it was all a pretty hollow excuse from Santos.

"The storm had just come through," she said. "There were so many trees that were by the street that really would've been helpful to haul off."

Now the neighborhood is pining for more memories with the hardwood.

"I feel like the Lorax with my tree," she laughed, alluding to the Dr. Seuss characters who protects trees. "We hope it survives, and the boys love to play on it."

Another set of tree lovers in DFW? The elephants at the Dallas Zoo. Call it a trunk for a trunk. They take newly downed trees for their elephant family to enjoy.

After the program drew a lot of attention in the last week, though, the Zoo is saying slow down! They received more than 200 emails in a week with offers for trees.

Maybe kids and elephants aren't all that different. They just need a tree to call their own!