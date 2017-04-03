The Walking Dead’s Khary Payton on going from theater at SMU to King Ezekiel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- This past Sunday, the Dallas Convention Center was packed with hordes of zombie-superhero-fantasy-SciFi-loving fans for the annual FanExpo Dallas, the "comicon" of Dallas, of sorts.

Fans came out to meet the actresses, actors, artist, and content creators of their favorite shows, games, comics and more.

The big draw of the show, however, were members of everyone's favorite rotting TV series, The Walking Dead.

Actors Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the king himself, Khary Payton attended the show.

NewsFix spoke with Khary about going from SMU to the Walking Dead and how long we can expect to see him around in the show...i.e. alive!