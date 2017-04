Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - Denton's favorite sweet spot will be closing its doors at the end of April.

After 20 years of business, The Candy Store on the Square is closing to make way for a new vape shop.

The family owned store says the business has always been a hot spot since it first opened in 1997.

Owner Robb Bertelsen says its store is closing because "mom and pop can't run it anymore."

Most items are now priced at 50 percent off and doors will close for good on April 29th.