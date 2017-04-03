Study says debt is the new dating deal breaker for millennials

If you’re searching for the love of your life, make sure your money isn’t funny! Having debt is the new deal breaker for millennial dating.

According to a SoFi study, 20.9% of millennials (age 25-35) believe having serious debt issues is a major deal breaker when committing to potentials partners.

For those who have these expensive issues, 57.6% won’t tell their partner until they start sharing household expenses. Only 8.3% said they’d tell their partner ASAP and 29.9% only when they’re exclusive.

They say you can’t put a price on love, but only 36.1% of millennials actually believe that’s true. When asked how much debt it would take for them to consider not marrying your partner, 16.7% cop out at $10-15K, 22.8% at $50-100K and 24.4% at $100K.

Other deal breakers in the study include workaholics, being too cheap, having a dead-end job, recently divorced and being a bad dresser.