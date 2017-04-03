New Sephora class helps cancer patients realize their beauty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- If you wear makeup then you'll know the struggle is real when you can't get that perfect wing.

Plus, let's be honest, contouring has gotten out of hand, but makeup isn't just for beauty vloggers.

Sephora is starting a class that helps people learn makeup so they can feel beautiful and confident again. The students? Cancer patients and survivors.

"I lost my hair, and that idea of trying to look pretty all the time just isn't as important, but I forget how nice it is," a class participant said.

The class is called Brave Beauty and is a part of Sephora's "Classes for Confidence."

The Brave Beauty classes are for people whose cancer has affected their skin and hair.

"I think that by having some confidence with things that I can do with makeup will help me get out and be with people I need to be with," another student said.

Better yet, some of the teachers for the class have a history with cancer.

Natalie, a cancer survivor of two years said, "I heard about these classes and it was the perfect opportunity to be able to share my knowledge."

"When I was going through my chemo, there wasn't anything like this for me and I was hiding in my home because I didn't want to go out," Gaye said, who is an 11-year cancer survivor.

Don't you love it when humans do something good for a change?

Another student added, "putting on some lipstick or learning these techniques can really bring out that inner beauty and that'll shine through."