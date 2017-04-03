Irving 8th grader heading to National Geographic Bee for second year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - An 8th grader at Dewitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton knows his geography.

14-year-old Pranay Varada is gearing up to head to Washington DC this May to compete in the National Geographic Bee -- again.

Varada was a Top 10 finalist in last year's competition, and ended up in sixth place. The eighth-grader, who lives in Irving, is hopeful to take the first place title at that this year's National Geographic Bee.

Varada is among 10 Texas finalists, all of which were boys, heading to Washington, DC for the the bee, according to the Dallas Morning News. Three other local students will join him: Samarth Bhat of Heritage Middle School in Colleyville, Sauruv Garg of Maus Middle School in Frisco, and Christopher Vint of Brooks Wester Middle School in Mansfield.