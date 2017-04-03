Dallas K9 officer injured on duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department says a K9 officer is recovering after being injured on duty Saturday.

Officers say their police dog, Yoll, was requested Saturday morning to help with a theft in progress call at an abandoned hospital on Scyene Road when he was hurt. Yoll's handler, Susan Millard, reported that Yoll fell four stories down an elevator shaft.

The dog suffered leg injuries, but was able to walk when taken to a veterinary hospital. Police say he is expected to recover smoothly.

All the other dogs on hearing Yoll fell 4 stories and still walked into the vet. "Woaaaahhhhhh!" #SuperDog @DPDK9Yoll pic.twitter.com/uESQ53c1BX — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) April 1, 2017