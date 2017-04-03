Collin Co. Sheriff’s Deputies learn ASL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY -- Statistics show about 20% of Americans are either deaf or hard of hearing! That's why Collin County Sheriff's deputies are doing what they can to serve the deaf community. Monday morning, class was in session for several officers to learn American Sign Language.

This class is interacting with the deaf or heard at hearing basically just designed to help deputies with the interaction with people who are deaf or hard of hearing," Deputy Sherrille Gill explained.

She's been recruited to teach the mandatory class after state legislators made the course mandatory for all law enforcement last year.

"We're kind of giving them that extra tool on their belt to get through a call or incident and recognize that there's something different," Gill added.

Gill has also received an award from the sheriff's office for her outstanding skills and selfless actions.