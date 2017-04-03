Cat missing from Denver for nearly 2 years found in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK - A cat missing from Denver somehow turned up in Dallas -- nearly two years after he disappeared.

Harvey, an orange tabby, disappeared from his Colorado home in June of 2015. No one knows what Harvey has been doing for the nearly two years since, but Dallas Animal Services pulled the cat from a 25-foot drainage pipe in Dallas' Highland Park last week.

Once DAS staff found Harvey's microchip and called his owner in Denver, the reunion was set for April 2. "Hi, Harvey. Oh my goodness," owner said when she was handed her long lost cat. "I'm really excited to see him and I know my boys are going to be excited as well," she added.

"I didn't think I'd see him again."