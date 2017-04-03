Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line is the performance everyone will be talking about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Viewers of Sunday night's Academy of Country Music Awards knew Florida Georgia Line would share the stage with the Backstreet Boys; but what we didn't know is that they'd sing a Backstreet Boys song.

After singing their collaborative song "God, Your Mama, and Me," during the awards show broadcast live from Las Vegas, the two bands performed-- complete with choreography-- "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." And social media went crazy.

Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys performing at the ACMs just filled a hole in my life that I didn't know I was missing. #ACMs — Spencer Hinseth (@spinseth) April 3, 2017

FGL and the Backstreet Boys performing together is everything I could've ever asked for #ACMs — Amanda (@aniedrich) April 3, 2017

No shame saying I was just straight jamming to the Backstreet Boys on the #ACMs 🔥 — Kyle Crow (@kylecrow3) April 3, 2017

pause... still not over that performance by the backstreet boys and florida georgia line 😍😭 — C Daye (@cldaye10) April 3, 2017

If anyone missed the Florida Georgia Line-Backstreet Boys performance at the ACMs I feel bad for you — Chesney Effling (@chesney_effling) April 3, 2017

The best reaction, however, came from Tim McGraw.

When @thetimmcgraw catches FOMO. A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

For anyone who didn't DVR Sunday night's live performance, you may have missed out. It's nearly impossible to find online, and CBS, the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions have a tight hold on the video. We couldn't find where they've posted the full performance anywhere online (#missedopportunity) and TV news organizations like Eye Opener have been given very strong restrictions on how much of the video we can post online and air. The video above is about all we can show you besides the 10 second clip on TV this morning.

There's good news for fans of the two bands: Backstreet Boys will be joining Florida Georgia Line on select dates during FGL's "The Smooth Tour presented by Old Camp Whiskey," including stops in Minneapolis, Boston and Chicago.

BSB is currently calling Vegas home with a residency at The AXIS auditorium located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Check out the full list of last night's winners here.