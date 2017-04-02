The roof is on fire! Lightning strikes torch houses in Grand Prairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Mother Nature is putting on a fiery show across North Texas. Lightning strikes are to blame for at least two house fires in Grand Prairie.

You can hear a woman screaming "Oh my gosh" in amateur video that shows flames shooting through the roof of a house in the 3400 block of Quannah Drive.

"The whole house is trashed," Tim Vaughn said referring to his sister's home. "You've got this much water at the bottom, it' a mess. But they all got out okay, and the animals did. I guess we're blessed."

A couple of miles away on Palomino Way, an elderly man was home only when the place went up in flames.

"He explained while he was laying down sleep, he heard a loud boom," his son-in-law, Steven Franklin, told NewsFix. "He turned around, and the whole house was filled up with black smoke."

He hightailed it out of there and drove down to his son-in-law's house where his granddaughter answered the door.

"She was like, 'Granddaddy's house is on fire!' I got up, I saw him coming around, but he was pretty much in his socks," explained Franklin. "You can tell that it pretty much startled him."

Thankfully, grandpa is okay. But his home, that's a different story.

Along with lightning strikes, flash flooding is also a concern across the area. We're getting reports of 18 inches of water at one point on I-35 in Waxahachie.

Click here for current conditions in your area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video