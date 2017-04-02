Rain washes out Final Four fun, but sun’s back for Rangers Opening Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Forget fun and games at the AAC. It was raining so hard Sunday morning, we'd be more likely to see a dramatic movie kiss! That was about all the weather was good for at the site of the Women's NCAA Final Four.

There was supposed to be a pep rally, skills challenge, autographs, and even a concert from country singer Pat Green at Tourney Town, a fun set up next to the American Airlines Center, but it was all cancelled thanks to the downpour.

Don't get too scared, though.

Inside the stadium was dry and waiting for the South Carolina and Mississippi State women to battle it out for this year's national championship.

Speaking of dry and waiting, rain, rain, go away because Monday's Rangers Opening Day!

We're looking at a high of 80 and nothing but sun for the defending AL West champs to open the season against the defending AL Champs, Cleveland.

Even if everyone's favorite, Adrian Beltre, is starting the season on the Disabled List, it's tough to top the first day of the baseball season.

Play ball!