14-year-old arrested in Chicago Facebook Live gang rape

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old is the first to be charged in connection with the gang rape of a teenage girl that was broadcast live on Facebook.

"There's a second juvenile warrant that is out there," Commander of Area Central Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during Sunday's press conference. "The detectives working with Facebook have executed several social media search warrants. We were able to eventually identify two of these offenders and secure arrests warrants for them."

This case gained national attention last month when the girl's mother begged the police chief to help find her missing 15-year-old daughter.

"She showed me snapshots of a video, which depicted her daughter being sexually assaulted live on the internet," explained Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Cops say at least 40 people were watching the live stream, but no one reported it.

"What are we doing as a society that people would actually look at those crimes and not pick up the phone and dial 911? That's just silly," Johnson said.

And as if the attack isn't horrific enough, the victim is now dealing with cyber bullies.

"No woman should ever be treated the way this young woman was," Chief Johnson said.

Back in January, Chicago PD detectives also arrested four suspects who used Facebook Live to stream their attack on a mentally disabled man. Makes you wonder -- is it time to kill Facebook Live?