Homeless man ‘high on crack’ charged with starting Atlanta I-85 fireball

ATLANTA -- A homeless man may have been high on crack before intentionally setting a huge fire that brought down part of I-85 in Atlanta.

Basil Eleby is charged with arson and first-degree criminal damage to property. He's being held at the Fulton County Jail with his bond set at $200,000.

Eleby and two other people -- all believed by investigators to be homeless -- have been arrested in connection with Thursday's fire under Interstate 85.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, newly obtained arrest warrants say Eleby admitted to being the area of the fire around 4 p.m., where he “discussed smoking crack cocaine” with two other people.

The two others -- Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas -- have been charged with criminal trespassing. Investigators believe Eleby started the fire intentionally, and that Bruner and Thomas were with him.

No word on what they used to set off the fireball.