The uber shady story behind #UberBae

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- If you ever thought Uber was created only for catching rides, think again! Apparently, it can also catch a cheating boyfriend.
Just ask #UberBae, the girl behind a trending story of uber betrayal by her now ex-boo...
She then continues to explain how she helped him pack his bags and even watched him drive off to go to the airport before she started her early morning Uber shift.
But that's when the story takes a tragic turn...
Long story short, the suspense builds up as #UberBae reveals to her thousands of followers:
Woah, what are the odds, right?
True story or not, her tweets got the attention of the internet and reportedly the po-po!
Turns out, #UberBae, whose real name is Bre, says cops are on her case after her ex's mom (yeah the one he lied about) is threatening to sue. Bre also admits she drove off with ol' girls luggage after finding out about the affair. Despite allegedly returning the baggage, she's saying she still may be in trouble with the law.
Welp, there goes any chance of seeing the revenge of #UberBae and #HurtBae!