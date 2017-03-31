The uber shady story behind #UberBae

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- If you ever thought Uber was created only for catching rides, think again! Apparently, it can also catch a cheating boyfriend.

Just ask #UberBae, the girl behind a trending story of uber betrayal by her now ex-boo...

My man told me he was going to ny to see his mom she's in the hospital he had luggage packed an everything I stayed with him the night befor — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

She then continues to explain how she helped him pack his bags and even watched him drive off to go to the airport before she started her early morning Uber shift.

But that's when the story takes a tragic turn...

@Msixelaa fast forward to an hour ago I pick a girl up at the airport she puts the apartment complex in the gps she said she's here to visit — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

Long story short, the suspense builds up as #UberBae reveals to her thousands of followers:

my stomach starts to drop as we get closer to a familiar building and I see his car outside at this point I'm like pic.twitter.com/c2umQeYxco — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

Woah, what are the odds, right?

True story or not, her tweets got the attention of the internet and reportedly the po-po!

Turns out, #UberBae, whose real name is Bre, says cops are on her case after her ex's mom (yeah the one he lied about) is threatening to sue. Bre also admits she drove off with ol' girls luggage after finding out about the affair. Despite allegedly returning the baggage, she's saying she still may be in trouble with the law.

Welp, there goes any chance of seeing the revenge of #UberBae and #HurtBae!