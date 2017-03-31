Texas man who intentionally hit motorcyclists with his car sent to prison

GRANBURY, TX – The man who caused a couple on a motorcycle to crash and injure themselves in 2015 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday.

William Sam Crum, 69, was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he intentionally swerved his car into the couple causing Debra Simpson, 38, to be in intensive care at the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. Her boyfriend, Eric Sanders, 37, walked away with minor injuries.

Crum claimed he was stung by a wasp which caused him to momentarily lose control of his car. In a jailhouse interview, he said if Sanders hadn’t tried to pass in a no passing zone, the crash would have never happened.

Crum has been in jail since his arrest in October 2015.

No stranger of running into the law, Crum has other convictions including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 911 call abuse and family abuse. He was also convicted for reckless driving and making terroristic threats in 2007. He got community service or probation each time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video