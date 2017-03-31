Simon Says:  Are we bankrupt or just shedding the fat? Nothing makes sense anymore!     

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Things just don’t seem to make sense anymore. Work with me here, but doesn’t it feel like we all have been feeling so damn confused?

Look where you shop. Ae we bankrupt or just shedding the fat?

These stores are closing near you: GameStop, The Limited, Payless Shoes, Sears, JCPenney, Macy's, Wet Seal, Family Christian and Staples. Now, take a look at the stock market; it’s full of bull, breaking records each week.

Nothing makes sense when it comes to Russia. It used to be we knew why they were an enemy. You know, that communism vs.capitalism thing.

Now, you get the feeling Clinton and Putin were the enemies, with a lot of gray area in between.

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t make sense. Football players, casinos and strip clubs -- what can go wrong? Does anyone remember what happened to Paul Hornung and Alex Karras back in 1963?

Look It up.

Nothing makes sense with climate change. Obama signs orders because it is happening, and now Trump signs orders because it’s not. Global warming should not be based on the political climate.

It’s like there’s no balance in our lives anymore. No “yin and yang,” no “wax on, wax off.”

So, in world where we don’t know what is true anymore, I offer the most honest advice you’ll hear all day: Don’t perseverate on the negative! It’s not all bad. You can flip everything and find that silver lining.

I mean, someone is going down over this Russia thing, right?

Focus on making sense out of your life, instead of everyone else doing it. If you don’t believe me. I have some ‘common sense’ to sell you.

Let’s hope there’s still a place left to buy it.