RIPSelena: Remembering Selena 22 years after her tragic death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORPUS CHRISTI -- Can you believe it's been 22 years since Selena Quintanilla-Pérez died? Yeah, that's a hard number to wrap our heads around.

On the anniversary of her death, fans can't help but wonder what Selena's life would have been like today.

"I honestly think she would be on the Jennifer Lopez caliber," said J.D. Gonzalez, 107.5 Program Director. "She opened the doors for Jennifer Lopez and for artists like Selena Gomez, and all the other Hispanic artists who crossed over."

J.D. Gonzalez met Selena back in the 80s...

"She had me listen to her first album," he said. "There was an English cut on it called 'My Love.' We played it on the radio station back then, it sounded a lot like Madonna or Gloria Estefan."

Like many of us, J.D. remember exactly where he was on March 31, 1995 when news broke of her death. Selena was just 23 years old.

"I found out it was Selena, it was just... unbelievable," he said.

Yolanda Saldivar may have take the Queen of Tejano Music's life, but her music and legacy will love on forever.

#RIPSelena!