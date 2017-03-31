Kids hitting the green for good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY -- 10-year-old, Avery Zweig, is no stranger to the golf green, and she’s no stranger to helping those in need. We told you last year about her efforts to raise money for those who are fighting for their lives with the Win Green Campaign.

“The first year we did it I raised money for my school custodian,” Avery said. “I was on my own and I raised $8,000 for him, the next year we raised money for a 2-year-old boy who had neuroblastoma. This year we are going to have 50 kids, and our goal is to raising $100,000 for a 9-year-old girl with leukemia named Sadie Keller.”

That’s right 50 kids are teeing up to help Sadie. One of those kids swinging for a cause is 9-year-old Duff McKay.

“Part of the reason why I did it this year was because my Grandpa died from cancer, so it hits close to home for me,” Duff said. “I think he would be pretty happy, he’d think it was cool."

This cool cause has raised $12,000 so far for Sadie, and kids like Avery and Duff are aiming to raise even more cash for these cancer fighters.

“It’s helping people with cancer and I really think it's a great thing to do,” Duff said.

“It’s very humbling and it gives you this perspective of when my problems on the golf course are a double bogey when someone out there has to deal with cancer. They`re fighters, they`re very brave,” said Avery.