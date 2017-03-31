Highway Hell! Part of DNT shutdown for the weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Ready for the weekend? Well, you probably won't be ready for the travel headaches headed your way on North Texas roadways.

"Well it's not 'Carmeggedon,' and if you plan ahead, you'll be just fine," says Michael Rey with NTTA.

The Dallas North Tollway to Spring Creek Parkway and Gaylord Parkway in the Frisco and Plano areas will be shut down for construction late Friday night and open just before Monday morning rush hour.

"This is to take down half of the Tennyison Street Bridge to make the tollway wider under neath the bridge," Rey explained.

Out with the old. Time to upgrade to the new!

The thing is, a lot of people are planning on being in that part of the Metroplex this weekend.

Not only will thousands be rocking out at EdgeFest at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, but Texas Tech is holding their spring game at The Star.

So, if you're headed there this weekend, you might want to leave the house early. Or, if you live in that area and want to get outta dodge for the afternoon -- you'll want to plan accordingly!