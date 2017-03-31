Fort Worth police officer, wife killed in motorcycle crash

FORT WORTH – An off-duty Fort Worth police officer and his wife were killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday.

Police say Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Trail Drive, near the Fort Worth Cultural Center. Officer Michael Valdez,44, was pronounced dead at the scene; his wife, 39-year-old Mary, was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, where she died, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Michael worked in the Fort Worth Police Department’s Gang Unit. The couple leaves behind a 24-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter.