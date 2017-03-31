Dallas police arrest man in Ritz-Carlton wedding theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas Police think they've found the man who broke into a bride's hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton.

Police say Omar Rimlawi broke into Jeanetter Engler's hotel room during her rehearsal dinner March 10 and stole thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and gifts. Among the jewelry Engler reported stolen were her engagement ring, the couple's wedding bands, Chanel and Gucci gifts for the bridesmaids and wedding event staff, and family jewelry.

Police say some of the stolen items were recovered when Rimlawi was arrested. He has been charged with burglary of a habitation; his bail has not been set.