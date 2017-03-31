Dallas pastor arrested for stealing over $300,000 from his church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A Dallas pastor has been arrested and is accused of stealing over $300,000 from his church.

The Munger Avenue Baptist Church board claims Wade C. Davis made several withdrawals and charges from the church's bank account and used the money for personal expenses.

The board says Davis even attempted to sell property that was owned by the church without getting approval. Overall, he's accused of wrongfully withdrawing about $400,000 from church accounts.

Davis turned himself in to Dallas police, but has been released on a $10,000 bond.