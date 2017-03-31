Class Act: Parish Senior dominates the field and the dance floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — On the field or off it, Justin Morris is making all the right moves, and he’s our Class Act of the Week.

Justin is a senior at Parish Episcopal, and he’s got quite the high school resume.

“I’ve been playing football here for four years at Parish, I’ve been playing basketball for three years, baseball for four years, I did track for three years, I’m a part of the community led service board as well,” Justin listed off.

“He’s everything you’d want in a student athlete,” his football coach, Daniel Novakov, said. “Everything you’d want as a leader in the upper school.”

On top of it all he’s also dominating the dance floor. Yeah, Justin is the main guy in Parish’s dance program, even though the fact that he’s a dancer all started from a scheduling accident!

“It was actually a mistake for me to be in the dance class in the first place,” Justin recounted. “It got put onto my schedule so I just stayed on with dance and I’ve just loved it ever since.”

Of course learning some fancy footwork doesn’t just apply to the dance floor.

“It makes me be more comfortable with my body I guess and helps me with flexibility so that helps a lot on the football field, basketball, track and baseball,” Justin said.

Taking that “leap” into dance has also inspired his fellow athletes at the school.

“He has been a quiet leader,” said Jessica Robinson, the dance teacher at Parish. “It has encouraged a lot of the guys which has prompted me to start the dance for athletes class that we now have here, so now more of the athletes are filtering through that class because they want to follow Justin’s lead.”

Well, in the fall Justin will be off to play D1 football at Central Arkansas, and his advice is to take chances.

“I could’ve dropped a class but I decided to stick with it,” he said. “And it’s helped me out and lot and I’ve really enjoyed it so just take a chance with whatever you’ve got.”

Know of a Class Act at your school? Let us know about them: