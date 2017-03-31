April Fools’ joke? Ashley Madison launching Mile High Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADA -- Fake news or nah? Ashley Madison says it wants to take your private affairs to cloud nine with its new airline: Mile High Air.

Yes, it's exactly what you think it is.

You've heard of the online site that helps cheaters get laid, but now they're taking their service to new heights! This is the opposite of Virgin Airlines, if you catch my drift.

The idea is to provide a 'hotel sex' vibe but with a little extra...turbulence.

Apparently, the jets come with all the works: pillows, duvets, and some toys that passengers can take home after they've claimed their in-flight rewards.

This could be an April Fools' joke, but either way, it brings a whole new meaning to the Mile High Club.