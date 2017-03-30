WATCH: Guy found duct-taped to sign in Houston!

HOUSTON — A guy in H-Town learned the hard way: NEVER bet against Steph Curry.

Along with losing the bet, he lost his dignity and ended up duct-taped to a Yield sign in northeast Houston.

Dont lose a coin toss this is wat happens #myhouseisdirty #myhouseisclean A post shared by @matthew_g94 on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

LOL! This may be the funniest mess we’ve seen in a long time. Of course, drivers didn’t know what the heck was going on, so they called the cops. Things got real sticky when officers showed up and saw a guy approaching with a knife.

“Drop the knife or I’ll tase you,” the officer shouted, according to KHOU.

Thankfully, he dropped like it was hot (not the dance, the knife.) Turns out, he’s the one who taped his friend up there and was there to cut him down.

That’s when they told cops Miguel Chavez lost a bet on the Rockets/Warriors game Tuesday night. Yep, the Warriors blasted the Rockets 113 to 106.

We can bet he won’t make the same mistake twice. Always go with Steph Curry and the crew… unless they’re up against Dirk and the Mavericks, of course.