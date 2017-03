Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - The only Texan at the Special Olympics World Winter Games has returned home from Austria.

Plano's Ian Rawn now sports a medal around his neck after taking fourth place in the level 3 male figure skating category.

Rawn has spent the last 8 years training for the event and now he's already gearing up to break the ice at the next Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2021.