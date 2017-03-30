Dallas-based pilot dies during flight out of DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - An American Airlines first officer on a flight from Dallas died Wednesday during flight.

The pilot of American Airlines Flight 1353 out of DFW International Airport declared an emergency, citing that there was a medical issue on board, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The aircraft safely landed at Albuquerque International Sunport where medics boarded the plane.

The first officer has been identified as William 'Mike' Grubbs. Witnesses say Grubbs collapsed in the cockpit as the crew prepared to land.