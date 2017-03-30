× Michael Irvin dropped as high school speaker amid rape allegations

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL — Looks like “The Playmaker” might be making some bad plays these days. Cowboys legend Micheal Irvin is under investigation after a Florida woman claims he drugged and raped her at a hotel.

Now, word on the street is O.G. “88” has been 86’d as a keynote speaker for a high school sports banquet in Arkansas. The president of the organization told TMZ Irvin’s investigation is a “distraction.”

But, that’s probably the least of the retired athlete’s worries right now.

The lady accusing Mike of rape told cops he invited her back to his hotel room and the last thing she remembers is fighting him off. The next morning, she claims she called the cops after taking an Uber home.

Mike tells a different story.

The 51-year-old says the lady followed him to his hotel after partying with a group of friends at a bar. He claims before catching an early flight, he was in the hotel with her for 15 minutes and made no sexual contact.

You know what they say, there are three sides to every story, and for the love of Mike, we hope the truth will eventually come out.