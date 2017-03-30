Is Tony Romo headed to the broadcast booth?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- When it comes to Tony Romo - it's beginning to look like there are more job opportunities for him off the field than on.

One tidbit on #Cowboys QB Tony Romo: CBS is eyeing him as a potential replacement for Phil Simms in the booth. A big-time opportunity looms. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2017

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, CBS is eying him as a potential replacement for Phil Simms. But rumors are also swirling that Fox Sports is interested in him too.

Certainly seems like things are looking up for the former Cowboys starter. He's even dusting off the old golf clubs. Through Sunday, he'll be competing in the Azalea Invitational in South Carolina. It’s certainly a sign that his back is doing much better.

And if his back is doing better, maybe there's a future for him on the field in Texas after all (ahem) in Houston.

Either way, it looks like Romo may have a lot of choices to make, after all, when it comes to staying involved in the NFL. Even if they're not the choices he expected to make.