Donate to charity and be entered to win a trip to L.A. to watch the Reign series finale with cast members!

Want to come to Los Angeles to watch the finale of Reign with Rachel Skarsten and Adelaide Kane?!

We’ll fly you and a friend out here, get you all set up with a hotel, and we’ll watch the series finale together!

You can enter to win by donating $10 to the Nyantende Foundation. But if you donate more, we’ll give you more entries to win AND you’ll get rewards!

There's new t-shirts, signed photos, Instagram shoutouts, a Skype call with Rachel and another cast-member, or if you team up with some friends to fundraise enough, we'll even take you to Medieval Times!

ABOUT NYANTENDE FOUNDATION

Nyantende Foundation currently enrolls 217 highly vulnerable youth in local primary and secondary schools in Nyantende, Democratic Republic of Congo. Their vision is to improve Nyantende from the ground up by taking youth off the streets and putting them in classrooms. By educating those who cannot afford it, the Foundation hopes to foster greater feelings of empowerment and ambition that will mobilize the community and set them on a path towards their own development.

Nyantende Foundation is a Canadian non-profit organization. It was founded in 2010 by two students at Queen’s University and a Congolese refugee they met there in the Kingston (Ontario) community. The Foundation continues to operate primarily on university campuses with a student-led volunteer base.