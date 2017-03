Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - SLIME is just what the doctor ordered for National Doctors Day! The staff over at Cook Children's Hospital didn't have to wait for a TV gig to get doused in green goo.

For the fourth year in a row, patients, parents and Cook's crew cooked up something special for the ones who take care of us when we're feeling green. The annual event also taught the dangers of DIY slime projects!

So let this be a lesson learned, leave the slimy stuff to the pros!