Dallas Zoo welcomes baby cub

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is beaming with pride at the birth of its first lion cub in more than 40 years!

The zoo announced Wednesday afternoon that Bahati Moja has officially joined the tribe.

The female cub's name means "lucky one" in Swahili.

She was born on Saint Patrick's Day and is a very special addition to the zoo because her mother previously delivered two stillborn cubs.

Bahati currently weighs four and a half pounds and will be bonding with her mother before going into the lion habitat at a later date.