3 teens vandalize, steal money and medicine from Fort Worth school

FORT WORTH - Police are searching for three suspects who vandalized and stole from Fort Worth elementary school.

Officers say the suspects broke into Keller ISD's Freedom Elementary School around 2 a.m. Monday, using a hammer to break multiple windows. They stole medication from the nurse's office and about $60 from the school library's cash register.

Based on surveillance, police believe the thieves are middle school or high school students. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 817-392-4697.