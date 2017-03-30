2 brothers electrocuted by downed power lines at Fort Worth park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Two children died after they were electrocuted by downed power lines at a Fort Worth park Wednesday night.

Police say the kids were around 12-years-old and were seen playing in a heavily wooded area of Oakland Lake Park.

Fire crews made their way to where the boys were and confirmed that the power lines were still energized and arching; reports say a grass fire was also ignited from the lines.

The boys died from their injuries on the scene and officials confirmed that they were brothers.