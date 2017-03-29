Watch: Shy 3-year-old wants to hug a Fort Worth motorcycle cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A mother treating her son to breakfast at McDonald's caught a precious moment on camera when the shy little boy unexpectedly made a new friend.

Three-year-old TJ Hubbard admired Fort Worth officer Colter's motorcycle so much that he wanted to ride it. That not being an option, Officer Colter instead gave him a police badge sticker. TJ was so happy, he wanted to give the officer a hug to thank him -- but he was a little timid. Still, he walked over to Officer Colter as mom Jamie Hubbard began recording with her cell phone.

Jamie says it was the first time he has ever hugged a someone he didn't know. She emailed the video to the FWPD, who posted it on their Facebook page. So far, it's been shared by more than 6,000 people and watched over 300,000 times.

And we're still watching it!