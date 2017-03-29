The good and bad of ‘breaking’ the internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These days there are ways to break the internet and then there are ways to break the internet. Take this cute old couple for example:

Everytime my grandparents go to In N Out together, my grandma takes a pic of my grandpa and texts it to me. I hope to be like them one day 😂 pic.twitter.com/zb3uN2CjCN — Heather Daniels (@heatheerdaniels) March 19, 2017

They became an internet sensation when weekly pictures of the love birds dining at In -N-Out Burger went viral. It was their granddaughters idea to post them on Twitter before gaining thousands of hits.

Do you remember 'Sad Paw-Paw'?

The elderly guy who was cheered up by the internet after this pic of him eating alone made us all shed a thug tear or two.

They all broke the internet in a good way. But , then there's the other way to break it.

Like one London real estate company who's catching heat for what some think is a 'sexist' ad.

We've all witnessed other companies here in the states go wrong in the advertising department and Twitter is always there to call'em out. Bottom line: It's when breaking the internet goes broke for real!

Uh ... if you thought we're going to school you on how to break the internet like Kim K... well... you already know what you have to do for that!