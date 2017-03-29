‘Home For Hounds’ program provides positive experience for dogs and inmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY -- Being locked up is no fun, but the Dallas County Sheriff's office is throwing in a perk for prisoners on good behavior. Wednesday they released the details on their new pilot program called Home For Hounds.

It's a pretty cool way to teach felons a few life lessons while working to keep dogs from being euthanized. The goal is for the inmates to teach pups things like how to sit, stay, play in hopes of helping the adoption process run a little smoother!

The SPCA will bring the shelter dogs in and provide all the doggy needs!

What better way to pass time than to have a bunch of four-legged friends as your main visitors.