‘Hoffee’ w/ David Hasselhoff: Actor visits nephews coffee shop, talks ‘Baywatch’ & ‘Knight Rider’

PLANO -- It's not every day you get to hassle 'The Hoff' about coffee (ahem) excuse us, "Hoffee".

"You know the lighter the bean the more caffeine," David explained.

NewsFix was on Bae-watch as actor David Hasselhoff made a special appearance at the XO Coffee Company in downtown Plano, which is owned by his nephew, David Martin.

"The fact he's taking time out to do this means the world to me, Martin said. "He's all about family, he's a big celebrity but family is number one for him."

What better way to run a family business when it involves coffee and your famous uncle! Besides sipping Hoffee and becoming an honorary citizen of Plano -- David's a busy man these days. His latest projects includes making a guest appearance on the new Baywatch movie. This time around The Rock is the main guy but Hasselhoff doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about it.

"The Rock will always do a good job, he's a lovely guy," added David. "He's not David Hasselhoff and I'm not The Rock. You can't really recreate Baywatch."

But David does give the stamp of approval to the idea of a Knight Rider revival.

"They want to relive their childhood grow up and show their kids because Knight Rider was a good show!"

In the meantime, David says he is "just kind of going where the flow is" ... even if it leads him to a local coffee shop.