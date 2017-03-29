April the giraffe: Countdown to calf has begun!

Animal Adventure Park in New York says there are signs April the giraffe is in her final stages of pregnancy and the countdown to calf has begun! Finally!

At birth, the baby giraffe is expected to weigh (on average) 150 pounds and stand 6′ tall. Park officials want to see the calf on its feet within an hour of being born and nursing within an hour or two. The park and vet team will not intervene during any of this process, but assure viewers they are nearby if needed.

Hooves crossed!