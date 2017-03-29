3 storm chasers killed near Lubbock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUBBOCK - Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck near Lubbock, Texas.

Investigators say Kelley Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Missouri and his partner Randy Yarnall, 55, also of Cassville, were driving towards a tornado when Williamson ran a stop sign and collided with Corbin Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona, who was chasing the same storm 5 miles west of the Texas city of Spur.

Williamson and Yarnall were contractors for the Weather Channel, which aired their show Storm Wranglers.

Williamson was streaming on YouTube when the accident happened and he was not wearing a seatbelt. Yarnall and Jaeger were both wearing seat belts. Williamson once said his scariest moments of storm chasing happened in Texas.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.