What Texans really think about STAAR tests

STAAR (State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness) testing began today and many people aren’t very happy about it.
There’s been debate whether standardized tests should determine students’ academics. Many believe they can cause more of a disadvantage for students rather than help prepare them for after they graduate. Others believe that they prepare students for college.
Texans on Twitter didn’t hold back on their opinions, tweeting exactly how they felt about standardized tests.
Although many don’t believe the tests are helpful for students, high schoolers found a few perks and a little humor in test days.
Way to look on the bright side!