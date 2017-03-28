What Texans really think about STAAR tests

STAAR (State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness) testing began today and many people aren’t very happy about it.

There’s been debate whether standardized tests should determine students’ academics. Many believe they can cause more of a disadvantage for students rather than help prepare them for after they graduate. Others believe that they prepare students for college.

Texans on Twitter didn’t hold back on their opinions, tweeting exactly how they felt about standardized tests.

Teaching kids how to pass a test instead of teaching kids real skills can be summed up in one word. #STAARTest pic.twitter.com/WTv1HIvmFs — Scarlet Witch. (@ReconditeAgony) March 28, 2017

Parents thinking opting their kids out of the #STAARTest as a good idea what's going to happen when they have to take college entrance exams — Lance C. Cross (@Tea4gunsSC) March 28, 2017

#STAARTest

Can we just get rid of this already?? pic.twitter.com/zoo0rweDgG — Karyn Givens (@KGgho5tChasr) March 28, 2017

High school teachers make students base their life on #STAARTest like they gna live or die depending on they test scores — OfficialJamesRangel (@lfjar45) March 28, 2017

Although many don’t believe the tests are helpful for students, high schoolers found a few perks and a little humor in test days.

#STAARTest or also known as day without freshman 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qwd9UTdf1G — daniel keem🐢 (@JamarizonJamar) March 28, 2017

#STAARTest

When school is Freshman free for a whole day. pic.twitter.com/Gfuq1Lhqbq — Enebong Ephraim (@EnebongEphraim) March 28, 2017

Y'all are screwed lol have fun 😂 #STAARTest — Manton🇯🇵 (@ImSimplyJdm) March 28, 2017

