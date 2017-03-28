This grandpa is the true definition of “ball is life”

A video of a guy impressively doing handstand push-ups atop stacked dumbbells has gone viral… but not for the reason you may think.

The entire video will blow you away, but what outshines this guy’s fitness trick? How about a grandpa who shows the true definition of “ball is life?”

The grandpa draining shots in the background is really all I could focus on pic.twitter.com/c6SpOmFGJJ — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 26, 2017

He didn’t miss a shot!

Twitter had plenty to say about gramps and him raining buckets.

@MichaelKitces @JasmineLWatkins No way would I play that guy in H-O-R-S-E. — jncerp (@jncerp) March 27, 2017

@JasmineLWatkins @skylarbergl Yo Paw Paw didn't' miss one shot!!! — THE BEAT GO OFF?? (@iAmJeffSledge) March 26, 2017

@JasmineLWatkins @knzorb No joke! Grandpa has better accuracy on free throws than 80% of NBA — Leucifer (@Leucifer) March 27, 2017

Oddly enough, a lot of people compared him to Senator Bernie Sanders.

Which guy were you more impressed with? 👀