Spice of Blythe: “Stick” it to your food!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Believe it or not, Tuesday is National "Food on a Stick" Day. So naturally, I'm here to take you past just the corny dogs, to some great ideas for things you can skewer, season, and sear.

Let's start with vegetables. Veggies may not excite the kids normally, but try stickin' a skewer through them, adding some seasoning, and see if the kids don't sing a different tune once their very own vegetable creation comes hot off the grill!

Then, take it to the next level with some protein! Chicken and beef are great additions, especially with the veggies in between. Who doesn't love a kebab?

If land animals aren't quite doing it for you, how about the sea? Try lobster, shrimp, scallions... Anything you can ram a stick through. Season with some salt and some lemon juice, and voila! Now you're a gourmet chef, without the student debt!

And if you're looking for a delicious summery treat, but popsicles are old news, make a bananasicle! Stick a skewer through that banana and freeze it for a few hours.

OR! Since it's not quiiiite hot enough for frozen treats just yet, try rubbing that skewered banana down with brown sugar and cinnamon, and then baking it just long enough to warm it up. Delicious, nutritious, and still on a stick!

The Spice of Blythe is, just because it won't be National Food On A Stick Day tomorrow, doesn't mean you can't keep finding ways to "stick" it to your food! Get together, get creative, and see what you can come up with!