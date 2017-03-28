Police searching for suspect in Fort Worth home invasion assault

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth PD received a call of a robbery and shooting on Tuesday afternoon in the 10200 block of Cool Spring Drive.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, police responded to a 911 call in which a women said she’d been robbed and shot in her home.

West Division is responding to a robbery/shooting on Cool Springs Rd. Details to follow… pic.twitter.com/rFlAIVnn2t — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 28, 2017

There were initial reports of a shooting, police say two people were assaulted and are currently being treated at a hospital.

Police are looking for assistance in searching for the suspect who was reported to have fled in the victim’s car, light blue Kia Sorento Texas license plate: HWM4891.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.